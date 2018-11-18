Tanika
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01txtby.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/c8d1dd98-6af7-44b9-ae4b-377ba59e39e4
Tanika Performances & Interviews
- Tanika chats to CJ Beatzhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01k4wnc.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01k4wnc.jpg2013-10-22T13:31:00.000ZTanika drops by to chat to CJ Beatz about her new single Bad 4 U.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01k4wqk
Tanika chats to CJ Beatz
Tanika Tracks
Sort by
Stand By Me
Kranium & Tanika
Stand By Me
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01txtby.jpglink
Stand By Me
Performer
Last played on
Silly Games (Live from BBC Maida Vale Studios)
Janet Kay
Silly Games (Live from BBC Maida Vale Studios)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqv7h.jpglink
Silly Games (Live from BBC Maida Vale Studios)
Last played on
No Man Is An Island
Tanika
No Man Is An Island
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01txtby.jpglink
No Man Is An Island
Last played on
Come Through
Tanika
Come Through
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01txtby.jpglink
Come Through
Last played on
No Seat At This Table
Tanika
No Seat At This Table
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01txtby.jpglink
Kingston 13
Tanika
Kingston 13
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05d6mj0.jpglink
Kingston 13
Last played on
Back to artist