Tanika chats to CJ Beatz

https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01k4wnc.jpg

https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01k4wnc.jpg

2013-10-22T13:31:00.000Z

Tanika drops by to chat to CJ Beatz about her new single Bad 4 U.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01k4wqk