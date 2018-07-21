Toby Beau
Toby Beau Biography
Toby Beau is a Texas band formed in the early 1970s perhaps best known for the 1978 hit single, "My Angel Baby". The band is still in existence today and continues to perform on the club circuit. The band's name was based from one of the last original wooden shrimp boats docked in the Gulf Coast community of Port Isabel, Texas.
