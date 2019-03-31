Jinder (born 19 April 1981 in Oxfordshire, England) is an English singer/songwriter and guitarist. He is best known for his extensive catalogue of dark folk-and-country-influenced solo work, his composition 'Keep Me In Your Heart', which has been successfully covered by many other artists and features in hit 2019 movie 'Fisherman's Friends', and also his brief tenure as frontman of harmony-driven trio The Mercurymen. A musician from an early age, Jinder began a lifelong career in songwriting in his early teen years.