Shane Patrick Hughes (born 7 June 1996), best known by his stage name Shane Eagle, is a South African rapper. He is best known for making it as one of the top four contestants on the South African television show Vuzu: The Hustle.
Shane Eagle Tracks
Rapid Fire (feat. Tomi Agape, Shane Eagle & Amarae)
Santi
Performer
Featured Artist
