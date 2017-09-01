Ilaria Graziano (also known as ILA or Nanà, born in Naples, Italy) is an Italian singer. She gained popularity with the release of Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex and the subsequent original soundtracks, composed by Yoko Kanno.

Graziano started playing violin and singing at a very young age. In 1997, she joined the European female pop group Salsaruba. She has since participated in several projects by various artists in Italy, including the album FLUX with DJ Miele (Stefano Miele) in 2002.

After her studies in a painting school, she took an opportunity to leave Italy for London.

A few months later, she performed the vocals for the Wolf's Rain O.S.T. track "Valse de la Lune" with Yoko Kanno. She also appeared on the Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex O.S.T. 1 ("Where does this Ocean Go?", "Velveteen"), O.S.T. 2 ("I Can't Be Cool", "I Do"), and O.S.T. + ("Monochrome").

Her recent work includes continued collaborations with Kanno, performing songs for the release of Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex O.S.T. 3 (featuring "Christmas in the Silent Forest", "Dew") and "Ghost in the Shell: Solid State Society" ("Replica", "From The Roof Top ~ Somewhere In The Silence (Sniper's Theme)"). Graziano also performed songs for the 2005 Cowboy Bebop soundtrack, Tank! THE! BEST!.