Lyn Cornell, sometimes billed as Lynn Cornell (born 1940 in Liverpool, England) is an English pop and jazz singer. She is best known for her membership of The Vernons Girls, The Carefrees and The Pearls, having had at least one chart hit with each group, and as a solo artist with a Top 30 UK hit to her name.

AllMusic noted that Cornell "could unfurl a suppleness of vocal gesture that was denied to luckier but less stylistically adventurous contemporaries".