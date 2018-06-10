Lyn Cornell'60s UK artist. Born 1940
Lyn Cornell
1940
Lyn Cornell Biography (Wikipedia)
Lyn Cornell, sometimes billed as Lynn Cornell (born 1940 in Liverpool, England) is an English pop and jazz singer. She is best known for her membership of The Vernons Girls, The Carefrees and The Pearls, having had at least one chart hit with each group, and as a solo artist with a Top 30 UK hit to her name.
AllMusic noted that Cornell "could unfurl a suppleness of vocal gesture that was denied to luckier but less stylistically adventurous contemporaries".
Lyn Cornell Tracks
Never On A Sunday
Lyn Cornell
Never On A Sunday
Never On A Sunday
African Waltz
Lyn Cornell
African Waltz
African Waltz
Xmas Stockings
Lyn Cornell
Xmas Stockings
Xmas Stockings
I Sold My Heart To The Junkman
Lyn Cornell
I Sold My Heart To The Junkman
