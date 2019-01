Felix Dreyschock (27 December 1860 in Leipzig – 1 August 1906 in Berlin) was a German pianist, nephew of Alexander Dreyschock. He was a pupil of Friedrich Kiel, Wilhelm Taubert and Heinrich Ehrlich in Berlin, where he in 1883 began to give concerts. In Stockholm he performed successfully in 1886 and 1889, both as a virtuoso and composer. He wrote major and minor works for piano, violin, vocals, orchestra, etc.