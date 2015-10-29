Wiltener Sängerknaben
The Wilten Boys' Choir (German: Wiltener Sängerknaben) is a part of the Premonstratensian Wilten Abbey, at the foot of Bergisel in Innsbruck, Austria. Founded in the mid-13th century, it is one of the oldest boys' choirs in Europe.
Drei Hirtenkinder aus Fatima
Arvo Pärt
Drei Hirtenkinder aus Fatima
Drei Hirtenkinder aus Fatima
Nunc Dimittis
Arvo Pärt
Nunc Dimittis
Nunc Dimittis
