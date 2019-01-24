Melanie Anne Safka-Schekeryk (born February 3, 1947) is an American singer-songwriter. Known professionally as Melanie (and sometimes as Melanie Safka). She is best known for her hits "Brand New Key", "Ruby Tuesday", "What Have They Done to My Song Ma", and her song about performing at the 1969 Woodstock Music Festival, "Lay Down (Candles in the Rain)".