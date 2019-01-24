MelanieUS singer-songwriter Melanie Safka. Born 3 February 1947
1947-02-03
Melanie Biography (Wikipedia)
Melanie Anne Safka-Schekeryk (born February 3, 1947) is an American singer-songwriter. Known professionally as Melanie (and sometimes as Melanie Safka). She is best known for her hits "Brand New Key", "Ruby Tuesday", "What Have They Done to My Song Ma", and her song about performing at the 1969 Woodstock Music Festival, "Lay Down (Candles in the Rain)".
Melanie Tracks
Brand New Key
Ruby Tuesday
Alexander Beetle
Alexander Beetle
What Have They Done To My Song, Ma?
Candles In The Rain
Candles In The Rain
Baby Day
Baby Day
Look What They've Done To My Song, Ma
