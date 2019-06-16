Salmonella DubFormed 1992
Salmonella Dub
1992
Salmonella Dub Biography (Wikipedia)
Salmonella Dub is a dub/drum n bass/reggae/roots band from New Zealand. The band was formed in 1992 by Andrew Penman, Dave Deakins, and Mark Tyler. The band has toured extensively throughout New Zealand, Australia, and Europe, including the UK and Ireland.
Salmonella Dub Tracks
Soul Love Trippa
Salmonella Dub
Soul Love Trippa
Soul Love Trippa
