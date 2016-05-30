Alberto VeronesiBorn 2 April 1967
Alberto Veronesi
1967-04-02
Alberto Veronesi Biography (Wikipedia)
Alberto Veronesi (Milan, 1965) is an Italian conductor. He is a student of Myung-Whun Chung
Alberto Veronesi Tracks
La Nuit de mai - symphonic poem; no.2 Largamente - Comme il fait noir dans la vallee!
Ruggero Leoncavallo
L Amico Fritz- Act 2 extract (feat. Roberto Alagna, George Petean, Orchester der Deutschen Oper Berlin & Alberto Veronesi)
Angela Gheorghiu
