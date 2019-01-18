J-KwonBorn 28 March 1986
1986-03-28
Jerrell C. Jones (born March 26, 1986), better known by his stage name J-Kwon, is an American rapper from St. Louis best known for his 2004 rap single "Tipsy," which rose to number 2 in 2004.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
