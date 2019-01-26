Lou RawlsBorn 1 December 1933. Died 6 January 2006
Lou Rawls
1933-12-01
Louis Allen Rawls (December 1, 1933 – January 6, 2006) was an American singer, songwriter, actor, voice actor, and record producer. Rawls released more than 60 albums, sold more than 40 million records, and had numerous charting singles, most notably his song "You'll Never Find Another Love Like Mine". He worked as a film, television, and voice actor. He was also a three-time Grammy-winner, all for Best Male R&B Vocal Performance.
You'll Never Find Another Love Like Mine
You'll Never Find Another Love Like Mine
Lady Love
Lady Love
For What It's Worth
Time Will Take Care Of Everything
Time Will Take Care Of Everything
Stop Me From Starting This Feeling
Dead End Street
Dead End Street
Good Time Christmas
Good Time Christmas
Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas
Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas
Little Drummer Boy
Little Drummer Boy
Merry Christmas Baby
Merry Christmas Baby
From Now On
From Now On
All The Way
All The Way
You'll Never Find
You'll Never Find
