Eric FenbyBorn 22 April 1906. Died 18 February 1997
Eric Fenby
Eric Fenby Biography (Wikipedia)
Eric William Fenby OBE (22 April 1906 – 18 February 1997) was an English composer, conductor, pianist, organist and teacher who is best known for being Frederick Delius's amanuensis from 1928 to 1934. He helped Delius realise a number of works that would not otherwise have been forthcoming.
Fenby was born in Scarborough, North Yorkshire, and as a youth took lessons in the piano, organ and cello. At the age of 12 he was appointed organist at Holy Trinity Church. As a composer he was largely self-taught. By 1925 he had conducted a work for string orchestra at the Spa Grand Hall in Scarborough and had written some minor pieces.
Eric Fenby Tracks
Two Aquarelles
Frederick Delius
Two Aquarelles
Two Aquarelles
La calinda
Frederick Delius
La calinda
La calinda
Rossini on Ilkla moor
Eric Fenby
Rossini on Ilkla moor
Rossini on Ilkla moor
Conductor
Aquarelle No 2 for string orchestra
Frederick Delius
Aquarelle No 2 for string orchestra
Aquarelle No 2 for string orchestra
Aquarelle No 1 for string orchestra
Frederick Delius
Aquarelle No 1 for string orchestra
Aquarelle No 1 for string orchestra
La calinda
Frederick Delius
La calinda
La calinda
Two Aquarelles for strings
Frederick Delius
Two Aquarelles for strings
Two Aquarelles for strings
Intermezzo [from 'Fennimore and Gerda']
Frederick Delius
Intermezzo [from 'Fennimore and Gerda']
Intermezzo [from 'Fennimore and Gerda']
An Arabesque
Frederick Delius
An Arabesque
An Arabesque
String Quartet: III. Late Swallows (arr. for string orchestra)
Frederick Delius
String Quartet: III. Late Swallows (arr. for string orchestra)
String Quartet: III. Late Swallows (arr. for string orchestra)
Twilight Fancies
Frederick Delius
Twilight Fancies
Twilight Fancies
Singer
A Late Lark
Anthony Rolfe Johnson
A Late Lark
A Late Lark
Aquarelle for strings No 2 arr Fenby
Frederick Delius
Aquarelle for strings No 2 arr Fenby
Aquarelle for strings No 2 arr Fenby
Songs of Farewell: iii Passage to you, iv Joy, shipmate, joy! (feat. Royal Philharmonic Orchestra & Eric Fenby)
The Ambrosian Singers
Songs of Farewell: iii Passage to you, iv Joy, shipmate, joy! (feat. Royal Philharmonic Orchestra & Eric Fenby)
Songs of Farewell: iii Passage to you, iv Joy, shipmate, joy! (feat. Royal Philharmonic Orchestra & Eric Fenby)
Rossini on Ilkla Moor - overture
Eric Fenby
Rossini on Ilkla Moor - overture
Rossini on Ilkla Moor - overture
Rossini on Ilkla Moor
Eric Fenby
Rossini on Ilkla Moor
Rossini on Ilkla Moor
