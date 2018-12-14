Peter Corry is a Northern Irish singer, director, producer and actor.

As a performer Corry has been cast in productions of Cosi fan tutte, as Guglielmo, The Marriage of Figaro as Figaro, Sweeney in "Sweeney Todd, the Demon Barbour of Fleet Street" Andrew in "On Eagles Wing", Jamie in "The Last 5 Years", Anatoly in "Chess", in The Beggars Opera he played Captain Macheath and Ignati in "The Crocodile". He performed as Dean Martin in The Rat Pack, starred in Night of 1,000 Stars at the Royal Albert Hall and performed in The Music of Andrew Lloyd Webber.

He sang "Bring Him Home" and "The Long and Winding Road" at George Best's funeral. In 2006, he featured in Washington on St Patrick's Day and performed at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Corry tours The Netherlands regularly. His shows there have included "The Magical Rhythms of Ireland", "Celtic Rhythms" "Irish Christmas" and "Peter Corry in Concert".

He spent three years playing Inspector Javert, in the West End, and the UK tour of the Schonberg and Boubil's, Les Misérables.