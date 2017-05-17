The John Steel Singers are a six piece band from Brisbane, Australia, named after a toy horse that band member Tim Morrissey named John Steel. They were formed in 2007 when Morrissey and Scott Bromiley decided to start making music together and were soon joined by Ross Chandler, Pete Bernoth, Pat McDermott and Luke McDonald. The band released an EP and a mini album independently before signing with Levi's Jeans' record label Levity and releasing another EP, In Colour. The band has had multiple tracks on rotation on Triple J, won a Triple J Unearthed competition and became the Unearthed Artist of the Year in 2008. The band's song 'Overpass' placed 52nd in the 2010 Hottest 100.