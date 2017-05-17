The John Steel SingersFormed 2007
The John Steel Singers
2007
The John Steel Singers Biography (Wikipedia)
The John Steel Singers are a six piece band from Brisbane, Australia, named after a toy horse that band member Tim Morrissey named John Steel. They were formed in 2007 when Morrissey and Scott Bromiley decided to start making music together and were soon joined by Ross Chandler, Pete Bernoth, Pat McDermott and Luke McDonald. The band released an EP and a mini album independently before signing with Levi's Jeans' record label Levity and releasing another EP, In Colour. The band has had multiple tracks on rotation on Triple J, won a Triple J Unearthed competition and became the Unearthed Artist of the Year in 2008. The band's song 'Overpass' placed 52nd in the 2010 Hottest 100.
The John Steel Singers Tracks
Common Thread
The John Steel Singers
Common Thread
Common Thread
Last played on
Overpass
The John Steel Singers
Overpass
Overpass
Last played on
The Marksman
The John Steel Singers
The Marksman
The Marksman
Last played on
State Of Unrest (Live Session)
The John Steel Singers
State Of Unrest (Live Session)
State Of Unrest (Live Session)
The AC (Live Session)
The John Steel Singers
The AC (Live Session)
The AC (Live Session)
Happy Before (Live Session)
The John Steel Singers
Happy Before (Live Session)
Happy Before (Live Session)
State Of Unrest
The John Steel Singers
State Of Unrest
State Of Unrest
Last played on
State Of Unrest (Radio Edit)
The John Steel Singers
State Of Unrest (Radio Edit)
State Of Unrest (Radio Edit)
Last played on
Everything's A Thread (Hiro Teleman Remix)
The John Steel Singers
Everything's A Thread (Hiro Teleman Remix)
Everything's A Thread
The John Steel Singers
Everything's A Thread
Everything's A Thread
Last played on
There's A Bird
The John Steel Singers
There's A Bird
There's A Bird
Last played on
Happy Before
The John Steel Singers
Happy Before
Happy Before
Last played on
Rainbow Kraut
The John Steel Singers
Rainbow Kraut
Rainbow Kraut
Last played on
