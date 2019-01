Pistol Annies is an American country music group composed of Miranda Lambert, Ashley Monroe, and Angaleena Presley. The trio gave its debut performance on April 4, 2011, on the CBS special Academy of Country Music's Girls' Night Out: Superstar Women of Country. The trio released its debut album Hell on Heels in 2011 on Columbia Records Nashville. Its title track was released as a single and a music video.

