Pistol Annies
Pistol Annies is an American country music group composed of Miranda Lambert, Ashley Monroe, and Angaleena Presley. The trio gave its debut performance on April 4, 2011, on the CBS special Academy of Country Music's Girls' Night Out: Superstar Women of Country. The trio released its debut album Hell on Heels in 2011 on Columbia Records Nashville. Its title track was released as a single and a music video.
Pistol Annies Tracks
Hell On Heels
Best Years Of My Life
Bad Example
Cheyenne
Got My Name Changed Back
Stop Drop And Roll One
Hush Hush
Milkman (Bob Harris Country Session 13.12.18)
Best Years Of My Life (Bob Harris Country Session 13.12.18)
Milkman
Livin On Tulsa Time
Leavers Lullaby
When I Was His Wife
Tulsa Time
Got My Name Changed Back (Country Music Association Awards 2018)
5 Acres of Turnips
Interstate Gospel
