Charlotte d'AmboiseBorn 11 May 1964
Charlotte d'Amboise
1964-05-11
Charlotte d'Amboise Biography (Wikipedia)
Charlotte d'Amboise (born May 11, 1964) is an American actress and dancer. She has played starring roles in musical theatre, and has been nominated for two Tony Awards and won the Los Angeles Ovation Awards for Best Leading Actress in a Musical for Chicago. She has also appeared in films.
