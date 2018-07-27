Common Market was an American hip hop duo based in Seattle, Washington, active from 2005 through 2009. Both members, DJ/Producer Sabzi (Saba Mohajerjasbi) and MC RA Scion (Ryan Abeo), had been active hip hop artists in the Pacific Northwest for three years before they combined their talents in 2005 to form Common Market. Together they released two albums, two EPs, and went on several tours.