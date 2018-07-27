Common MarketFormed 2005. Disbanded 2009
2005
Common Market Biography (Wikipedia)
Common Market was an American hip hop duo based in Seattle, Washington, active from 2005 through 2009. Both members, DJ/Producer Sabzi (Saba Mohajerjasbi) and MC RA Scion (Ryan Abeo), had been active hip hop artists in the Pacific Northwest for three years before they combined their talents in 2005 to form Common Market. Together they released two albums, two EPs, and went on several tours.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
