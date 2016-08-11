Savan Kotecha
Savan Kotecha
Savan Kotecha Biography (Wikipedia)
Savan Harish Kotecha is a multiple Grammy and Golden Globe nominated American songwriter and record producer from Austin, Texas. Kotecha is of Indian descent.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Savan Kotecha Tracks
Song Society: I Can't Feel My Face (The Weekend)
Ali Payami
What Makes You Beautiful (arranged by Steve Pycroft)
Carl Falk, Steve Pycroft, Benjamin Appl, Gentlemen of the BBC Philharmonic, Jonathan Mcgovern, The Gentlemen of the Halle, Timothy Mead, Rami Yacoub, Savan Kotecha, Clark Rundell, Nick Pritchard & Robin Tritschler
