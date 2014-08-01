Michael "Mike" Rizzo, is an American DJ/producer/remixer from New York City since the early 1990s. He is well known for working with various artists such as Jennifer Green and Sun, all of whom scored hits on both Billboard's Hot Dance Club Play and Hot Dance Airplay charts.

He also achieved success on both charts in 2005 with the song "Can't Go On", which featured female singer Allie (Credited as "Mike Rizzo Presents Allie"). The music video for his song, "I Wanna Hold You", which he produced and co-wrote and featured recording artist Adam Barta.

From January to February 2010, Rizzo headlined pop singer-songwriter Utada's tour, Utada: In The Flesh 2010.

In December 2010, he was nominated for "Best Remixed Recording, Non-classical" at the 53rd Annual Grammy awards, for the single "Orpheus (Quiet Carnival) by Latin-jazz artist Sergio Mendes.