Allan Sherman. Born 30 November 1924. Died 20 November 1973
1924-11-30
Allan Sherman (born Allan Copelon; November 30, 1924 – November 20, 1973) was an American comedy writer, television producer, singer and actor who became famous as a song parodist in the early 1960s. His first album, My Son, the Folk Singer (1962), became the fastest-selling record album up to that time. His biggest hit single was "Hello Muddah, Hello Fadduh", a comic novelty in which a boy describes his summer camp experiences to the tune of Ponchielli's Dance of the Hours. He is not to be confused with the songwriter Al Sherman, who, coincidentally, also died in the fall of 1973.
Hello Muddah Hello Fadduh
It's A Most Unusual Play
The Twelve Gifts Of Christmas
Hello Muddah
Good Advice
Hello Mother Hello Father
Hello Muddah, Hello Faddah (A Letter From Camp)
Twelve Days Of Christmas
You Gotta Have Skin
120 Downtown
Harvey & Sheila
Night & Day
Shake Hands With Your Uncle Max
The Rebel
Junior Choice
Al 'N' Yetta
Hungarian Goulash
12 Gifts Of Christmas
You Went The Wrong Way Old King Louis
