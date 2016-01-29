Home VideoFormed 2003
Home Video
2003
Home Video Biography (Wikipedia)
Home Video is an American electronic rock band from Brooklyn, New York. The group is composed of David Gross (keyboard/bass/sequencer) and Collin Ruffino (vocals/guitar), with live shows featuring drummer Jim Orso.
Home Video Tracks
Gas Tank
Home Video
Gas Tank
Gas Tank
Last played on
Every Love That Ever Was (Sasha Mix)
Home Video
Every Love That Ever Was (Sasha Mix)
Every Love That Ever Was (Sasha Mix)
Last played on
Every Love That Ever Was
Home Video
Every Love That Ever Was
Every Love That Ever Was
Last played on
