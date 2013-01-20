Sam RobertsCanadian rock singer-songwriter. Born 2 October 1974
Sam Roberts
1974-10-02
Sam Roberts Biography (Wikipedia)
Sam Roberts (born October 2, 1974) is a Canadian rock singer-songwriter who has released six albums and has been signed to Universal (Canada) since 2002. His debut EP The Inhuman Condition, reached the Canadian charts in 2002. He is backed up by the Sam Roberts Band when performing live.
Sam Roberts Tracks
Hedfan Nol I Ti
Sam Roberts
Hedfan Nol I Ti
Hedfan Nol I Ti
Performer
Last played on
The Canadian Dream
Sam Roberts
The Canadian Dream
The Canadian Dream
Last played on
