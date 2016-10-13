Carnival Youth is a Latvian indie rock band formed in 2011 in Riga. The band consists of twins Edgars Kaupers (guitar, vocals) and Emīls Kaupers (drums, vocals), Roberts Vanags (keyboards, vocals) and Aleksis Luriņš (guitar, bass).

Their first EP Never Have Enough came out in May 2014 and their first LP No Clouds Allowed was released in October 2014. Their second full-length album Propeller was released in April 2016.

Carnival Youth have played concerts in Germany, Austria, England, Netherlands, Switzerland, Slovakia, Czech Republic, Lithuania and many other countries. They've played in such festivals as SXSW, The Great Escape, Sziget, Positivus, Open'er, Reeperbahn, Eurosonic etc.

The album No Clouds Allowed was rewarded as the best debut album of 2014 in their home country Latvia.[citation needed] The band was awarded with European Border Breakers Award (EBBA) in January 2016. They also won EBBA public choice award.