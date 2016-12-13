Nicholas DanbyBorn 1935. Died 1997
1935
L'Organiste (No 4, 'Vieux noël')
César Franck
Past BBC Events
Proms 1964: Prom 41
Royal Albert Hall
1964-09-10T10:30:20
10
Sep
1964
Royal Albert Hall
