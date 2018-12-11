Gerardo Matos RodríguezBorn 28 March 1897. Died 25 April 1948
Gerardo Matos Rodríguez
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical1.jpg
1897-03-28
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/c89b768a-c92d-47c2-b97b-f5bbc732955c
Gerardo Matos Rodríguez Biography (Wikipedia)
Gerardo Hernán Matos Rodríguez (March 28, 1897 – April 25, 1948) Montevideo, Uruguay, also known as Becho, was a Uruguayan musician, composer and journalist.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Gerardo Matos Rodríguez Tracks
Sort by
La Cumparsita
Gerardo Matos Rodríguez
La Cumparsita
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03yfdjh.jpglink
La Cumparsita
Last played on
La Cumparsita
Gerardo Matos Rodríguez
La Cumparsita
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05fvptd.jpglink
La Cumparsita
Last played on
La cumparsita
Gerardo Matos Rodríguez
La cumparsita
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p033drhg.jpglink
La cumparsita
Last played on
La Cumparsita
Gerardo Matos Rodríguez
La Cumparsita
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
La Cumparsita
Last played on
La Cumparsita arr Goss
Gerardo Matos Rodríguez
La Cumparsita arr Goss
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05s4209.jpglink
La Cumparsita arr Goss
Last played on
Playlists featuring Gerardo Matos Rodríguez
Gerardo Matos Rodríguez Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
6 Questions for... Cat Power
-
Cat Power on meeting her hero Bob Dylan
-
Guy Garvey - Branded a Songwriter
-
Alexandra Burke performs Hallelujah
-
Memories of Bob Dylan
-
Ricky Ross performs Bob Dylan’s Make You Feel My Love
-
Remembering Jeff Buckley- Gary Lucas
-
This opera singer's cover of Hallelujah may well bring a tear to your eye
-
Why it's pointless trying to interview Bob Dylan!
-
"I've heard there was a secret chord"... Jacob Collier's stunning tribute to Leonard Cohen
Back to artist