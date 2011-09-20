CivetFormed 1999
Civet
1999
Civet Biography (Wikipedia)
Civet is an American punk rock band from Long Beach, California. They are signed to Hellcat Records and have recorded six releases, with the latest being Love & War (2011).
Civet Tracks
You Get What You Paid For
Civet
You Get What You Paid For
You Get What You Paid For
Gin and Tonic
Civet
Gin and Tonic
Gin and Tonic
LA Nights
Civet
LA Nights
LA Nights
All I Want
Civet
All I Want
All I Want
Hell Hath No Fury
Civet
Hell Hath No Fury
Hell Hath No Fury
Alibis
Civet
Alibis
Alibis
I Drank the Wine
Civet
I Drank the Wine
I Drank the Wine
