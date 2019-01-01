Kevin McHaleBorn 14 June 1988
Kevin McHale
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1988-06-14
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/c890419c-5ae8-453c-8338-2cdde2bcf44e
Kevin McHale Biography (Wikipedia)
Kevin Michael McHale (born June 14, 1988) is an American actor, singer, dancer and radio personality. Formerly of the boy band NLT, McHale is known for his role as Artie Abrams in the Fox comedy-drama series Glee. From 2014 to 2016 he hosted the British panel show Virtually Famous on E4. McHale is currently one of the four hosts of Sick of My Own Voice on Dash Radio.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Kevin McHale Tracks
Sort by
Back to artist