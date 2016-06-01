Dead Boy Robotics
Dead Boy Robotics
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/c8882c64-2c5e-4467-9dec-6ea6e9bfff29
Dead Boy Robotics Tracks
Sort by
Echo
Dead Boy Robotics
Echo
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Echo
Last played on
Arrival
Dead Boy Robotics
Arrival
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Arrival
Last played on
Gatherer on the Threshold
Dead Boy Robotics
Gatherer on the Threshold
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Gatherer on the Threshold
Last played on
Ever
Dead Boy Robotics
Ever
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ever
Last played on
As Children We Fear The Dark Part 2
Dead Boy Robotics
As Children We Fear The Dark Part 2
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ever (Dolby Anol Remix)
Dead Boy Robotics
Ever (Dolby Anol Remix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Tale Of the Winter Kids
Dead Boy Robotics
Tale Of the Winter Kids
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
All Sixes And Sevens
Dead Boy Robotics
All Sixes And Sevens
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ghostbones
Dead Boy Robotics
Ghostbones
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Dead Boy Robotics Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist