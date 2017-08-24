The St Pierre Snake InvasionFormed 1 October 2010
The St Pierre Snake Invasion
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p041vysx.jpg
2010-10-01
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/c886543a-59cb-4898-bd84-1d6285f7ef73
Tracks
Sort by
The Safety Word Is Oklahoma
The St Pierre Snake Invasion
The Safety Word Is Oklahoma
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p041vysx.jpglink
The Safety Word Is Oklahoma
Last played on
Dick E Mozart
The St Pierre Snake Invasion
Dick E Mozart
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p041vysx.jpglink
Dick E Mozart
Last played on
Appendages
The St Pierre Snake Invasion
Appendages
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p041vysx.jpglink
Appendages
Last played on
Rock 'n' Roll Workshops
The St Pierre Snake Invasion
Rock 'n' Roll Workshops
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p041vysx.jpglink
Jesus, Mary & Joseph Talbot
The St Pierre Snake Invasion
Jesus, Mary & Joseph Talbot
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p041vysx.jpglink
Jesus, Mary & Joseph Talbot
Last played on
Sex, Drugs & Rock n Roll Workshops
The St Pierre Snake Invasion
Sex, Drugs & Rock n Roll Workshops
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p041vysx.jpglink
David Icke Arumba
The St Pierre Snake Invasion
David Icke Arumba
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p041vysx.jpglink
David Icke Arumba
Last played on
The Great Procrastinator
The St Pierre Snake Invasion
The Great Procrastinator
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p041vysx.jpglink
Sex Dungeons & Dragons (Den session)
The St Pierre Snake Invasion
Sex Dungeons & Dragons (Den session)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p041vysx.jpglink
Encore! Encore!
The St Pierre Snake Invasion
Encore! Encore!
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p041vysx.jpglink
Encore! Encore!
Last played on
The Great Procrastinator (live session)
The St Pierre Snake Invasion
The Great Procrastinator (live session)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p041vysx.jpglink
If The Only Way Is Essex You Can Kill Me Now (Den Session)
The St Pierre Snake Invasion
If The Only Way Is Essex You Can Kill Me Now (Den Session)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p041vysx.jpglink
David Icke Arumba (Den session)
The St Pierre Snake Invasion
David Icke Arumba (Den session)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p041vysx.jpglink
If The Only Way Is Essex (Den session)
The St Pierre Snake Invasion
If The Only Way Is Essex (Den session)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p041vysx.jpglink
Call The Coronor
The St Pierre Snake Invasion
Call The Coronor
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p041vysx.jpglink
Call The Coronor
Last played on
Hey Kids Do The Choke Stroke
The St Pierre Snake Invasion
Hey Kids Do The Choke Stroke
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p041vysx.jpglink
Bent Cop
The St Pierre Snake Invasion
Bent Cop
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p041vysx.jpglink
Bent Cop
Last played on
Flesh
The St Pierre Snake Invasion
Flesh
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p041vysx.jpglink
Flesh
Last played on
Ales From The Crypt
The St Pierre Snake Invasion
Ales From The Crypt
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p041vysx.jpglink
Ales From The Crypt
Last played on
Ussa!!!
The St Pierre Snake Invasion
Ussa!!!
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p041vysx.jpglink
Ussa!!!
Last played on
Playlists featuring The St Pierre Snake Invasion
Upcoming Events
11
Jul
2019
St Pierre Snake Invasion, You Me At Six, Every Time I Die, Hands Like Houses, While She Sleeps, Comeback Kid, Therapy?, Cavetown, Rolo Tomassi, Frank Iero, Single Mothers, Milk Teeth, Estrons, Jamie Lenman, Muncie Girls, Puppy, Gouge Away, Loathe, Higher Power, Nervus, Heavy Lungs, GroundCulture and Møl (DK)
Upcote Farm, Cheltenham, UK
Artist Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist