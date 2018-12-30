Rebecca Lynn HowardBorn 24 April 1979
Rebecca Lynn Howard
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1979-04-24
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/c884a0fb-ab3b-4b06-898f-f5cb9b816ad4
Rebecca Lynn Howard Biography (Wikipedia)
Rebecca Lynn Howard (born April 24, 1979) is an American country music artist. She has charted seven singles on the Billboard Hot Country Songs charts, and has released three studio albums. Her highest-charting single, "Forgive", peaked at No. 12 on the country music charts in 2002. She is a founding member of the country-rock group Loving Mary.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Rebecca Lynn Howard Tracks
Sort by
Believe It Or Not
Rebecca Lynn Howard
Believe It Or Not
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Believe It Or Not
Last played on
Girl
Vince Gill
Girl
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqn11.jpglink
Girl
Last played on
Tennesee in My Windshield
Rebecca Lynn Howard
Tennesee in My Windshield
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Tennesee in My Windshield
Last played on
Melancholy Blue
Rebecca Lynn Howard
Melancholy Blue
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Melancholy Blue
Last played on
If I Could Only Win Your Love
Ronnie Dunn
If I Could Only Win Your Love
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
If I Could Only Win Your Love
Last played on
Dancin' In God's Country
Rebecca Lynn Howard
Dancin' In God's Country
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Dancin' In God's Country
Last played on
Was It As Hard To Be Together
Rebecca Lynn Howard
Was It As Hard To Be Together
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
It Didn't Look Like Alcohol
Rebecca Lynn Howard
It Didn't Look Like Alcohol
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Jesus and Bartenders
Rebecca Lynn Howard
Jesus and Bartenders
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Jesus and Bartenders
Last played on
Rebecca Lynn Howard Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist