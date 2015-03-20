3D Na'TeeBorn 18 December 1986
3D Na'Tee
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1986-12-18
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/c884570e-aed7-4468-a0c3-a366d30c1686
3D Na'Tee Biography (Wikipedia)
Samantha Davon James (born December 18, 1986), better known by her stage name 3D Na'Tee, is an American rapper, songwriter, and video director. She was born in New Orleans, Louisiana and grew up in the 3rd Ward. 3D Na'Tee has been featured on several national media outlets such as MTV, The Source Magazine, XXL Magazine, The Fader Magazine, RapRadar and RapRehab. She has also received attention from Louisiana newspapers and music magazines.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
3D Na'Tee Tracks
Sort by
MVP (Toddla T Session) (feat. 3D Na'Tee)
Future Brown
MVP (Toddla T Session) (feat. 3D Na'Tee)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02n5vh5.jpglink
MVP (Toddla T Session) (feat. 3D Na'Tee)
Wanna Party (Remix) (feat. Tink)
3D Na'Tee
Wanna Party (Remix) (feat. Tink)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02n5vh5.jpglink
Wanna Party (Remix) (feat. Tink)
The Kill
3D Na'Tee
The Kill
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02n5vh5.jpglink
The Kill
Back to artist