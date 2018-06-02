KURAProgressive House DJ & producer from Portugal. Born 1987
KURA
1987
KURA Biography (Wikipedia)
Rúben de Almeida (born August 21, 1987), better known as KURA, is a Portuguese electro house music DJ and producer. Kura has released tracks through labels such as Hardwell's Revealed Recordings, Flashover Recordings, Cr2 Records, Spinnin' Records, among others.
