MessiahAcid house, Ali Ghani & Mark Davies. Formed 1988
Messiah
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1988
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/c87fed0a-f963-4669-9980-7c0b9cd396da
Messiah Biography (Wikipedia)
Messiah were a British techno/acid house duo formed in London in 1988 by members Mark Davies and Ali Ghani. Known for their heavy use of sampling quotes from films, melodic female vocals, and aggressive synthesizer lines, the group released two full-length albums and several singles during the 1990s. Two singles reached the Top 20 of the UK Singles Chart.
Messiah Tracks
MONSTA (Original Mix)
Messiah
MONSTA (Alvin Risk Remix)
Messiah
There Is No Law (1992)
Messiah
Can't Beat The System (Morph remix)
Messiah
Messiah Links
