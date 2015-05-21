Brendan Keeley
Brendan Keeley
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/c87f67f8-d029-4915-9773-7fe31450ba50
Brendan Keeley Tracks
Sort by
The Great Song of indifference
Brendan Keeley
The Great Song of indifference
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Great Song of indifference
Last played on
I'll Always Be Lonely
Brendan Keeley
I'll Always Be Lonely
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I'll Always Be Lonely
Last played on
Brendan Keeley Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist