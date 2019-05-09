Guns 'N' Wankers a punk rock band, formed by ex-members of British punk band Snuff, and British rock band The Wildhearts in the early 1990s. The band consisted of Duncan Redmonds (vocals, guitar), Pat Walters (drums, vocals) and Joolz Dean (bass guitar, vocals). The three formed the band on the same day Snuff played their farewell gig (now reformed) at the Kilburn National, and Walters was released of duty with The Wildhearts. On the off chance, Duncan gave Walters a call after seeing him play in a band called The Milk Monitors a few years before. In turn, Walters called his old mate Joolz Dean (Pat and Joolz had played in an early incarnation of The Wildhearts and before that in London glam punk act Soho Roses) and the line-up was complete.

After touring up and down the United Kingdom with the likes of Leatherface, NOFX and Wat Tyler, the band set about recording demos. This coincided with a tour of the Basque region in Spain, where copies of the demos sold well. On their return Sean of Wat Tyler, the man behind Rugger Bugger Records, put up the modest money to record a Guns 'N' Wankers album, which was recorded and produced by Andy J. Davies in Hitchin, Herts. The recordings were originally released on Rugger Bugger Records as three 7" EPs: Hardcore, Pop, and Metal (A Silly EP was free with an issue of Fear & Loathing 'zine in very limited numbers), the album was later that year, omitting the track "Evergreen" from the Metal EP. However, when NOFX's Fat Mike showed an interest in releasing the album on legendary US punk label Fat Wreck Chords, he dispensed with all the material from Metal. The remainder was a compilation of the Hardcore and Pop EPs, released as an eight-track album called For Dancing And Listening on Fat Wreck Chords. The album was well received and continues to be highly regarded by the punk fraternity, but unfortunately soon after, the band split due to the reformation of Snuff. Pat Walters went on to play with singer-songwriter Marc...