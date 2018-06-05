Ahmed Janka Nabay (January 5, 1964 – April 2, 2018) was a Sierra Leonean musician and a major figure in Bubu Music, a traditionally Temne music which is played by up to 20 musicians blowing into bamboo pipes of different sizes. He first earned attention after performing for an audition of SuperSound. Janka Nabay recorded his album in Forensic Studios in Freetown during the Sierra Leonean Civil War. Since moving to Washington, D.C. in 2003, Janka Nabay has continued to play bubu music, including a performance at the CMJ College Music Marathon in New York in 2009 and 2010. In June 2010, he formed a full band, Janka Nabay and the Bubu Gang, with members of four Brooklyn indie rock groups Skeletons, Gang Gang Dance, and Starring. In 2012, Janka's band announced that they had signed a three-album record deal with David Byrne's record label, Luaka Bop.

Janka Nabay was of Mandingo and Temne descent, two of the ethnic groups within Sierra Leone.

It was reported on April 2, 2018 that Janka Nabay had died. Causes of his death remain yet unknown. He was 54 years old.