Rennie Pilgrem spent 20 years as an electronic music producer from England. He is often considered responsible for the creation of the nu skool breaks genre. Before moving into breaks Rennie was part of the influential rave group Rhythm Section along with Ellis Dee. Rennie is also the boss of Thursday Club Recordings aka TCR a label which he founded in 1993. TCR records is major force in the nu skool breaks scene.

Since 2010 he switched his focus to visual art. In 2013 he was selected for the Royal Academy Summer exhibition. He now devotes his time making paintings, original prints and uses his previous electronic experience to crest cutting-edge digital work too. He has shown his work with The Other Art Fair in London and is also working with Galleries both in England and abroad.