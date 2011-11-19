John NevilleBorn 2 May 1925. Died 19 November 2011
John Neville
1925-05-02
John Neville Biography (Wikipedia)
John Reginald Neville, CM, OBE (2 May 1925 – 19 November 2011) was an English theatre and film actor, who moved to Canada in 1972. He enjoyed a resurgence of international attention in the 1980s as a result of his starring role in Terry Gilliam's The Adventures of Baron Munchausen (1988).
John Neville Tracks
Dover Beach
John Neville
Dover Beach
Dover Beach
Past BBC Events
Proms 1960: Prom 27
Royal Albert Hall
1960-08-23T10:57:31
23
Aug
1960
Proms 1960: Prom 27
Royal Albert Hall
