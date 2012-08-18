Grayson HughBorn 30 October 1960
Grayson Hugh
1960-10-30
Grayson Hugh Biography (Wikipedia)
Grayson Hugh (born October 30, 1960) is an American singer-songwriter, pianist, Hammond B3 organ player and composer. He is best known for his 1988 hit "Talk It Over", and his other blue-eyed soul hits "Bring It All Back" and "How Bout Us".
Road To Freedom
Road To Freedom
Road To Freedom
