Pamela Suzette Grier (born May 26, 1949) is an American actress. Grier became known in the early 1970s for starring in a string of 1970s women in prison and blaxploitation films such as The Big Bird Cage, Coffy, Foxy Brown, and Sheba, Baby. She starred in Quentin Tarantino's 1997 film Jackie Brown, for which she received a Satellite Award and a Golden Globe nomination for Best Actress. She has also been nominated for a SAG Award.

For six seasons, Grier portrayed Kate "Kit" Porter on the television series The L Word, which ran from 2004. She received an Emmy nomination for her work in the animated program Happily Ever After: Fairy Tales for Every Child. Tarantino said that she may have been cinema's first female action star.