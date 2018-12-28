Camilla TillingBorn 18 May 1971
Camilla Tilling
1971-05-18
Camilla Tilling Biography (Wikipedia)
Camilla Tilling (born 1971) is a Swedish soprano in opera and concert.
Camilla Tilling Tracks
Songs And Moods Op.26
Wilhelm Stenhammar
2 Songs For Voice And Piano
Bo Linde
5 Ruckert-Lieder
Gustav Mahler
Morgen, Op 27 No 4
Richard Strauss
5 Songs Op.69
Edvard Grieg
7 Songs Op.17 For Voice And Piano
Jean Sibelius
5 Songs Op.37 For Voice And Piano
Jean Sibelius
4 Songs Op.2
Arnold Schoenberg
Einfache Lieder Op.9 For Voice And Piano
Erich Wolfgang Korngold
Iphigenie en Tauride: "O malheureuse Iphigenie"
Christoph Willibald Gluck
Mass in C minor - K427 Et incarnatus est
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
The Turn of the Screw (Variation 5, Scene 6: The Lesson)
Benjamin Britten
Kyrie (Mass in C minor, K 427)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Dido and Aeneas - Dido's Lament 'When I am laid in earth'
Henry Purcell
Mass in D major Op.123 (Missa solemnis)
Ludwig van Beethoven
Symphony No 4 in G major
Gustav Mahler
Ah! perfido
Ludwig van Beethoven
Sanctus (Mass in C minor, K 427)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Le Nozze di Figaro Act IV: Giunse al fin il momento...Deh vieni non tardar
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Mahler Symphony no.4
Gustav Mahler
Cosi fan tutte: "Ei parte... Per pieta, ben mio, perdona"
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
A Midsummer Night's Dream, Op 61 - no.3, Lied mit chor
Felix Mendelssohn
Cosi Fan Tutte, - Opera Buffa In 2 Acts K.588, Temerari...Come Scoglio
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Symphony no. 4 in G major for soprano and orchestra
Gustav Mahler
Peer Gynt Suite No. 2 - Solveig's Song
Edvard Grieg
Det far ett skepp - from Visor och stamningar
Wilhelm Stenhammar
I skogen
Wilhelm Stenhammar
Norden, Op 90 No 1
Jean Sibelius
A Midsummer NIght's Dream: Lied
Felix Mendelssohn
A Midsummer Night's Dream, Incedental Music Op.61
Felix Mendelssohn
Matthauspassion BWV.244 [The St Matthew Passion]
Johann Sebastian Bach
Der Zwerg, D 771
Franz Schubert
6 Songs Op.48
Edvard Grieg
Laudamus te (Mass in C minor, K 427)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
