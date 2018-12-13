Haiku Salut are an instrumental trio from the Derbyshire Dales in England. Their music fuses elements of neoclassical, post rock, folk and electronica.

The trio consists of multi-instrumentalists Gemma Barkerwood, Sophie Barkerwood and Louise Croft. Between them, Haiku Salut play accordion, piano, glockenspiel, trumpet, trombone, guitar, ukulele, drums, malletkat, synth and melodica. Their music blends electronica and organic instrumentation.