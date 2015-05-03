Patrick Philippe Moraz (born 24 June 1948) is a Swiss musician, film composer and songwriter, best known for his tenures as keyboardist in the rock bands Yes and the Moody Blues.

Born in Morges into a musical family, Moraz learned music at a young age and studied at the Lausanne Conservatory. He began a music career in the 1960s as a jazz musician, performing with his quartet and quintet that performed across Europe and won several awards. In 1969, he formed the short lived progressive rock group Mainhorse and started work scoring films. He formed Refugee in 1974 and recorded one album before he joined Yes that year. Moraz stayed with them until 1976; during this time he started a solo career with his first album, The Story of I (1976). Moraz joined The Moody Blues in 1978 and left in 1991. Since then, he has worked on various solo projects. Patrick has a sister named Patricia Moraz, a film producer; he has written and played several musical scores for some of her movies like Le Chemin perdu and Les Indiens sont encore loin.