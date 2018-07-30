Mélanie Pain
Mélanie Pain
Mélanie Pain Biography (Wikipedia)
Mélanie Pain is a French indie pop singer from Caen. She used to perform with the band Nouvelle Vague.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Never Took The Time (feat. Mélanie Pain)
Whyte Horses
Fly Away (feat. Mélanie Pain)
Lanu
Bye Bye Manchester
Mélanie Pain
Peut Etre Pas
Mélanie Pain
How Bad Can I Be
Mélanie Pain
