Boy Crisis was an American band that was influenced by the post-disco–post-punk sound of the early 1980s.
Based in Brooklyn, New York, Boy Crisis consisted of members Tal Rozen, Alex Kestner, Victor Vazquez, Lee Pender, and Owen Roberts. Victor Vazquez is now an MC and was formerly part of the rap group Das Racist.
Dressed To Digress
The Fountain of Youth (Pick and Mix Contender)
