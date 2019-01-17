Bridget KellyBorn 8 April 1986
Bridget Kelly
1986-04-08
Bridget Kelly Biography
Bridget Kelly (born April 8, 1986), is an American singer and songwriter from New York City, New York. In 2008, Kelly, a pop and R&B recording artist, who has written songs for fellow American singers such as Kelly Clarkson, secured a recording contract with American rapper and hip-hop mogul Jay-Z's record label, Roc Nation.
Swear to Gawd
Brooke Valentine
Swear to Gawd
Swear to Gawd
In The Grey
Bridget Kelly
In The Grey
In The Grey
Special Delivery
Bridget Kelly
Special Delivery
Special Delivery
Act Like That (feat. Mack Wilds)
Bridget Kelly
Act Like That (feat. Mack Wilds)
Act Like That (feat. Mack Wilds)
Special Delivery (Live Lounge)
Bridget Kelly
Special Delivery (Live Lounge)
Special Delivery (Live Lounge)
Almost More (Mr. Kam Remix)
Bridget Kelly
Almost More (Mr. Kam Remix)
Almost More (Mr. Kam Remix)
Past BBC Events
Live Lounge: Bridget Kelly
BBC Broadcasting House
22 Apr 2013
22
Apr
2013
Live Lounge: Bridget Kelly
BBC Broadcasting House
