Sultan I. MahmudBorn 2 August 1696. Died 13 December 1754
Sultan I. Mahmud
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1696-08-02
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/c86a0d49-706b-4df3-bccf-10372c6056bb
Sultan I. Mahmud Biography (Wikipedia)
Mahmud I (Ottoman Turkish: محمود اول, Turkish: I. Mahmud, 2 August 1696 – 13 December 1754) was the Sultan of the Ottoman Empire from 1730 to 1754.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Sultan I. Mahmud Tracks
Sort by
Aynate Oi
Sultan I. Mahmud
Aynate Oi
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Aynate Oi
Last played on
Back to artist