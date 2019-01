Mux Mool (born Brian Lindgren) is an American electronic musician, producer, and visual artist affiliated with the labels Moodgadget, Ghostly International, and Super Best Records. He has been featured on Cartoon Network's Adult Swim, and is a member of Club Scouts, a musical partnership with Michal Menert. He currently resides in Denver, Colorado.

